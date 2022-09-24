Minister Ciro Nogueira cancels vacation in the last week of the election after negative repercussions







PGR says there is no evidence against Ciro Nogueira and asks for the investigation to be closed. Photo: Publicity / Estadão

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, backed off and gave up taking a vacation in the last week before the first round of elections. Member of the core of the reelection campaign committee of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the decision to leave the position had provoked great negative repercussions. The president is in second place in voting intentions, but far from the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which, according to Ipec and Datafolha, has a chance of winning in the first round.

In a note, the minister’s advice says that the holidays were interrupted due to “several unavoidable commitments” next week. Ciro Nogueira also said that he will rest after the “reelection of President Bolsonaro”.

Although the minister assumes the role of being one of the leaders of Bolsonarism, often repeating the president’s speeches, such as questioning, without evidence, the polls of voting intentions, the campaign of Ciro Nogueira’s allies in Piauí, his electoral base , does not emphatically display the figure of Bolsonaro. Leader in the polls for governor of Piauí, Silvio Mendes (União Brasil) even went to court to try to prevent opponents from associating him with Bolsonaro. The candidate for vice on Mendes’ ticket is deputy Iracema Portella (PP), Nogueira’s ex-wife and with whom he is still a political ally.

The Minister of the Civil House is today the main head of the PP. The Centrão legend is in Bolsonaro’s coalition, but has regional leaders who have supported Lula since the first round, such as deputies Eduardo da Fonte (PE) and Neri Geller (MT). as showed the Estadãothe party leadership turns a blind eye to these pro-Lula dissidences and gives the state directorates autonomy to be with the PT.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!