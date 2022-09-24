Mobilization of reservists “is a sign of desperation”

“Russia has already failed to fulfill its goals: to take Ukraine’s independence, kill the president, institute a puppet regime, take Kiev and make Ukraine a Russian bay,” Iuliia Mendel, 35, a secretary, told Lusa. press officer and spokesperson for Zelensky between 2019 and 2021.

“In one fell swoop, [o Presidente russo, Vladimir] Putin thought he would take the country, which doesn’t make any sense, because Ukraine is the biggest territory of freedom in the post-Soviet region, and if anyone comes to Kyiv, he will understand that we were never welcome in Russia and we knew that Russia was at war in Donbass and annexed Crimea [em 2014] – therefore, it was an enemy – so it would be impossible to obey Russia in any way,” he said.

Mendel, a Kyiv resident who believes that Ukraine will win the war, has just published a book in the United States about his experience in the team of “the comic actor-turned-statesman and the statesman-turned-war leader”, entitled “The Fight of Our Lives – My time with Zelensky, Ukraine’s battle for democracy, and what it means for the world”. what it means to the world”, in free translation), published by One Signal, Simon & Schuster’s seal, and not yet published in Portugal.

“Yes, I believe that we will win this war – I have to believe that we will win this war, because I believe in my country and I will always believe in my country. We simply have no choice, this is the battle for our very existence. fight this cruel invasion. The world cannot be that unfair – justice and freedom must triumph and we must believe in that”, he maintained.

Regarding the ongoing counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, which has already reconquered vast parts of territory from the Russian army, Zelensky’s former adviser was categorical: “All Ukrainians believe that this counteroffensive can produce results; we really trust our army and our volunteers and we believe they can bring peace to Ukraine and start to reclaim our territories and bring our people back”.

“There are 1.2 million Ukrainians who are still under occupation [russa], which is a terrible thing. So, on the one hand, we are celebrating the counteroffensive, but on the other hand, our hearts bleed when we see all those mass graves and when we see the signs of torture and the corpses that the Russians tortured and killed — murdered — children , families…”, observed

“It’s a horrible experience and it’s very scary to realize, from what we’re finding [nos territórios recuperados]which will be happening in the territories that are still under Russian occupation,” he added.

As for Putin’s announcement of a partial deployment of military personnel in the reserve – about 300,000, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu – Iuliia Mendel defined it as a desperate measure.

“Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization is, in fact, a sign of despair, because he understood that he has achieved everything possible with the number of troops he has been preparing for about ten months and that it was not enough – and of course it’s scary that he’s going to mobilize people from the occupied territories and send Ukrainians to fight Ukrainians. We’ll see how it goes…”, he commented.

On the other hand, he pointed out, this announcement of the mobilization of the reservists triggered in Russia what Zelensky’s former spokeswoman interpreted as “a positive sign”.

“A positive sign is that we see a part of the Russians revolting and demonstrating in the streets against the mobilization. Of course, it is a bit cynical of them to agree to kill Ukrainians, but not to be sent to the front line.” and be killed, but at least it is already a sign of hope that the decisions of this dictator who has been in power for 23 years are opening cracks in his regime, this gives some form of hope”, he stressed.

“The bloodier it is, the more people he sends there, the bloodier this war will be”, which will trigger further protests from the Russian population, he added, at a time when it has already set fire to several recruitment posts with Molotov ‘cocktails’ after the announcement of the mobilization of the reservists, after the Russian security forces have already proceeded to the arrest of more than a thousand protesters in about 40 cities of the country.

Regarding the speech that Putin gave on Wednesday, making a thinly veiled threat of using nuclear weapons and saying “This is not a bluff”, the former adviser to Zelensky said she did not know “what to think about whether Putin will really be to consider starting a Third World War”.

“I think the world is trying to do everything in its power not to repeat that kind of past experience (use of nuclear weapons), but in fact, there are already some parallels with the Second World War, such as genocide practices and a crisis of artificially created famine… That’s why Ukraine is fighting for our lives and asking the world to step up its aid, with references to war, sanctions, resources, weapons, training, humanitarian and refugee aid”.

Iuliia Mendel ends her book with “a special thanks to all those who understand that Ukraine is not a country of the past”.

“We are the future. We have broken the shackles of post-Soviet space and become a territory of freedom. And now, everyone knows,” he wrote.

Read Also: Traffic from Russia to Finland doubled after mobilization announcement