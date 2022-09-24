Modern Warfare II becomes Steam’s best-selling game

Data from Brazil and the world show the success of the launch of Activision Blizzard

In open beta for PC since last Thursday (22), Call of Duty Modern Warfare II took just two days to become Steam’s best-selling game. The PC trial period will be valid until next Monday (26), where all platforms will be able to play the new Activision Blizzard title.

Valve’s new game library page lets you see the platform’s best-selling games list in real time. Despite having the beta open only last Thursday, players did not take long to show the passion they have for the successful franchise.

According to the platform itself, it jumped 18 positions compared to last week, when it was already available for pre-sale. Thus, becoming playable increased the expectations of players, who did not save and invested a considerable amount of money to acquire the game.

Brazilians who wish to acquire the game need to invest R$ 299.90. This is the minimum price at which it is available on Steam. However, there is also the Vault Edition, which can be purchased for R$ 499.90. And you also have the possibility to upgrade to the deluxe version, for R$ 120 for those who already have Modern Warfare II.

The success of Modern Warfare II is not just in Brazil, where the game is in the lead of best-selling games. It also appears at number one on Steam’s worldwide list.

Ahead of successful games

At the time of writing this article, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has managed to outrun blockbuster titles on the platform. Among them is FIFA 23 and Cyberpunk 2077. They occupy the third and fourth position, respectively. The second place on the podium is Slime Rancher 2, released last Thursday.

Despite being in the lead of the best-selling games on the platform, Modern Warfare II still hasn’t managed to beat other games when it comes to online players. That’s because the title is in the 13th position at the time of writing this article.

There are currently 70,300 people at the launch of Activision Blizzard on Steam alone. This number in the world must be much higher, given that it is available on the developer’s own game service, in addition to consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox.

