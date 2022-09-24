More artists declare support for Lula, in video “turns a vote”

In an attempt to avoid the 2nd round, names like Milton Nascimento, Ziraldo and Bruna Marquezine encourage “useful vote” for PT

A 2nd video with the participation of Brazilian artists in support of the election of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was released this Friday (23.Sep.2022). In it, great names in national art, such as Milton Nascimento, Ziraldo, Maria Gadú, Leandra Leal, Júlia Lemmertz, Bruna Marquezine and Lenine declare their vote for Lula and encourage the campaign “turns a vote” in favor of PT.

The initiative aims to conquer the so-called “useful vote” in Lula, so that the presidential elections are defined on October 2nd without the need for a possible 2nd round. “Turn a vote today, think about tomorrow”says part of the song.

The video was produced in partnership by Mídia Ninja and the collective 342 Artes, founded by Paula Lavigne.

Watch the video (1min32s):

Here are some of the artists featured in the video:

Maria Gadu;

Bruna Marquezine;

Malu Mader;

Lenin;

Leandra Leal;

Preta Gil;

Carol Castro;

Milton Nascimento;

Ziraldo;

Zelia Duncan;

Julia Lemmertz.

On Wednesday (September 21), other artists, such as Caetano Veloso, Gal Costa, Maria Bethânia, Nando Reis, Mart’nália, Drica Moraes, Daniela Mercury, participated in the 1st video “Vira, vira voo” in support of Lula’s campaign .

Watch (1min37s):

ELECTORAL SCENARIO

Search PowerDate held from September 18 to 20, 2022 shows that Lula (PT) has 44% of voting intentions in the presidential succession, while Bolsonaro (PL) has 37%.

The PT oscillated 1 percentage point up in the last week. It is 7 pp ahead of Bolsonaro, who registered stability in the same period.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) recorded 7% and 4%, respectively. They have varied 1 point down each in the last 7 days.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

