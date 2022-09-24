MP can increase electricity bills by R$ 4.5 billion a year

The Brazilian consumer can suffer a lot with a new increase in electricity bill. In August, the Chamber of Deputies adopted a provisional measure that foresees an additional cost of R$ 4.5 billion per year in the energy tariff of customers for the next 30 years. The text will be evaluated by the Senate.

According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), subsidies offered to incentivized sources increased by 40% this year compared to 2021, an increase of R$ 2.25 billion in the budget of the Energy Development Account (CDE).

“So, if the growth rate is maintained, two more years of subsidies will mean, at least, an additional R$ 4.5 billion per year, which will remain in tariffs for 30 years, given that this is the period of grants benefited by the changes ,” the agency explained.

All consumers who pay CDE are affected by the average impact of 2% on the tariff, in other words, almost all customers in Brazil. Only the beneficiaries of the Social Tariff, owners of distributed micro and mini-generation and self-producers are left out of the list.

change in text

At first, the MP was presented as the objective of reducing fuel prices, but its content was changed.

“Among the changes, the one that drew the most attention was precisely the inclusion of paragraph 1-K, through which the subsidy of at least 50%, stipulated by Aneel, to be applied to user tariffs was extended for another 24 months. of electrical energy transmission and distribution systems produced through renewable sources, including solar and wind power”, details lawyer Feliciano Lyra Moura, from Serur Advogados.

Scheduled to end in 2023, the benefit was extended until the end of 2024. “These benefits serve to stimulate and encourage investment in the area of ​​clean energy, which benefits the entire environment in general, but actually generates an increase in spending on the consumer because the financial waiver offered by the Government has to be equalized together with the distributors, which cannot be penalized for the use of their transmission structure without payment”, says the lawyer.

“It so happens that the eventual temporary increase in electricity bills finances a very important change in our energy matrix, whose benefits are felt in the short, medium and long term, while the financial assistance of the population for this, in addition to being reversed in its profit, will be charged in very long months, for years, at an almost imperceptible monthly cost. In this scenario, it is thought that such sacrifice will have a greater objective, affecting both those who are already here and future generations”, he adds.