MP discovers another R$ 22 million in cash withdrawals

A new batch of data from Banco Bradesco forwarded to the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) reveals that employees with secret positions at the Fundação Ceperj withdrew R$ 22 million in cash between September and December of last year.

The amount is added to the withdrawals of R$ 226.4 million already known for the period from January to July this year. Altogether, cash withdrawals reach R$ 248.4 million — the amount equivalent to 91% of the total paid to Ceperj employees since September last year.

Evolution. The new data proves an upward curve in payments. In September 2021, when projects without transparency began to gain momentum, only BRL 1 million was spent. In December, the value reached R$ 13 million. In July, it reached R$ 72 million.

In the last four months of last year, 11,674 people were hired in secret positions by Ceperj. The number jumped to 27,665 between January and July this year. Altogether, between cash withdrawals and current account deposits, the contractors received R$ 272.6 million.

The evolution coincides with the approach of this year’s election, in which the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), is running to remain in office. As shown by UOL, there are suspicions that the hirings were used for political purposes. The MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) investigates these indications both in the Ceperj and at Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

What does the government say? The government denies that there has been any electoral offense and claims that “all requests made so far by the control institutions are being fulfilled.”

Sought, the press office of the government of RJ said in a note that, “since the beginning of the complaints related to the provision of services for the social programs of the Ceperj Foundation, Governor Cláudio Castro determined transparency and constant dialogue between the state government, the Ministry of Public and the State Court of Auditors”.

The Castro government also highlights that it created a Special Audit and Transparency Commission to investigate Ceperj’s agreements and contracts.

In family. Last year’s payment data reveals that Renata Ferreira Ramos Ribeiro received the most from Ceperj between September and December 2021: BRL 105,200.

Ten years ago, she married Thiago Larangeira, former director of Ceep (Center for Statistics, Studies and Research), organ of Ceperj. The sector he commanded was responsible for hiring in secret positions. He was exonerated at his own request, in August, amid the crisis at the agency.

orange tree was one of those who denied the UOLin April, access to data requested via LAI (Access to Information Law) on the payrolls of projects carried out with resources transferred from various departments of the Rio de Janeiro government.

At the time, he replied that it would not be possible to send the data to the report “without compromising the progress of routine activities in the sector”.

Of the BRL 105,200 received by Renata Ribeiro in 2021, BRL 65,800 was withdrawn from the “cash box” — that is, in cash. In December alone, she withdrew a total of R$ 39,300 on the 9th and 21st. In all, until July of this year, she earned from Ceperj R$ 149.2 thousand – the fourth person who received the most from the organ.

Renata’s mother, lucilia de Jesus Ferreira Ramos Ribeiro, was also hired: in total, it received R$ 54.8 thousand.

The RJ government said, in a statement, that the three people cited by the report no longer carry out any type of activity for Ceperj. O UOL could not get in contact with those mentioned. The space remains open for them to manifest.

Withdrawals outside RJ. In the sum of the values ​​from September 2021 to July this year, Rio de Janeiro was the city where there were more payments from the Ceperj: BRL 110.2 million. Then comes Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of the state, with R$ 13.3 million.

According to the data sent by Banco Bradesco to the MP-RJ, the capital of São Paulo was the city outside the state of Rio where there were more payments: R$ 219.6 thousand. Then comes Canoas (RS), with R$ 124 thousand.

In all, for these records, BRL 2 million was paid to agencies outside the state.. Bradesco is the bank that pays Rio’s employees.

The projects of Ceperj they were only carried out in Rio de Janeiro, which triggered the MP-RJ’s alert for possible phantom employees from other states.

Current situation. The MP-RJ Follow investigating the Foundation’s secret positions Ceperj and, in the last weeks of the year, it should start collecting testimonials. The main suspicions are the practice of “cracking” – when the contractor passes on part of the remuneration to the person who indicated him – and the presence of phantom employees.

Prosecutors also asked Bradesco for images of branches where there were withdrawals to check if there are any indications that there were people who concentrated the withdrawn resources.

In August, the Justice of RJ determined the suspension of new contracts and payments of the Ceperj.

The Secretary of the Civil House concluded this month a report on the projects of the foundation that based Cláudio Castro’s decision to extinguish the projects Esporte Presente, Work and Income Agents, Casa do Consumidor, Cultura para Todos, Resolve RJ and Junta Perto de Você. .

Castro also determined that the list of people appointed to state positions and who received at the same time from the Ceperj in order to initiate disciplinary administrative procedures.

In the list of secret positions, 378 names of public agents from Alerj (RJ’s Legislative Assembly) and from the Rio de Janeiro Executive were identified. In all, 1,220 members of public office, including city halls and municipal councils, were part of the list of Ceperj.

The government of RJ stated that “all programs undergo an accounting process, therefore, in the event of any irregularity in relation to the provision of services, administrative disciplinary procedures will be opened in the case of state employees, or judicial measures will be taken in the case of of contractors who are not civil servants”.