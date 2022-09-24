MPRJ denounces fan who harassed ESPN reporter

The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), through the Temporary Sports Thematic Group (GTT-Desporto/MPRJ), denounced Marcelo Benevides, a Flamengo fan who harassed Jessica Dias, an ESPN reporter, for sexual harassment. The case happened on the 7th, in the surroundings of Maracanã, before the game against Vélez Sarsfield, for Libertadores.

According to the report published by the agency, “the complaint offered by the prosecutor Glícia Pessanha Carvalho Viana, a member of the GTT-Desporto, reports that the journalist was preparing to enter a television broadcast, when Marcelo Benevides began to scream and utter swearing, being asked by the victim to calm down”.

He also points out that “the accused then approached her, apologized, put his hand on her shoulder, slid it up to her arm and kissed the victim’s shoulder, who dodged. Then she started a report to the alive and, while talking to the presenter of the program, the accused kissed her again, now on her face, against her will”.

The episode took place on the outskirts of Maracanã, when Jéssica Dias was performing a live ticket to the SportsCenter, from ESPN. Flamengo fans were in the background singing songs from the stands when, suddenly, Marcelo Benevides gave him a kiss. He leaves the frame of the image soon after, while the journalist is clearly uncomfortable with the situation.

He tried to leave the scene, but ESPN’s own cameramen acted and alerted the officers about the harassment, and the fan was immediately taken to the stadium’s police station.

After giving evidence, Marcelo underwent a trial at the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) in Maracanã and was ordered to be detained. The fan received the release permit on the 8th.

The document, signed by Marcello Rubioli, judge of the 1st Criminal Court Specialized in Criminal Organization, Fan Court and Major Events, indicates some measures such as “prohibition of leaving the state without judicial authorization” and “prohibition of contact with victims and witnesses, if relatives”. In addition, it indicates the “prohibition of presence in sports shows with the participation of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo while the process lasts”.