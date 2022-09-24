Multichampion at Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira receives the title of Citizen of São Paulo

by Eduardo Luiz

On Friday afternoon, coach Abel Ferreira received the title of Citizen from São Paulo at the São Paulo City Council. Accompanied by his wife, Commander Palmeirense was honored by politicians and guests, and also made a speech of thanks.

“I feel from São Paulo from the first day I arrived. I was assisted not only by Palmeiras, but by everyone in general, from all clubs. They always respected me and welcomed me in a cordial, affectionate and friendly way. Football is much more than just our club, we need our opponents. As a human being, and now as a citizen of São Paulo, I have my weaknesses, I am not always a good father, a good husband, a good coach, but I try to learn from my mistakes and move on and be better”, said Abel.

“It is a great pride to be able to receive this title of citizen of São Paulo. I hope to learn from my mistakes and be more and more capable of representing one of the biggest cities in the world. Today, I feel like a São Paulo citizen”, added the coach.

In November Abel Ferreira will complete two years at Palmeiras; despite the short time of work he has already entered the history of the club and became an idol of the fans. In less than 24 months, the Portuguese led Verdão to 5 titles: Bi da Libertadores (2020 and 2021), Copa do Brasil (2020), Paulista (2022) and Recopa Sul-Americana (2022).

