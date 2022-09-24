National tickets from R$92 each way

Over this weekend, LATAM has a new ticket promotion where you can find domestic segments from BRL 91.16 with fees included. See below for the main details of the promotion.

National Destinations

In the table below you will find some of the national destinations that are part of the LATAM ticket promotion. Prices are per segment and already include taxes.

Origin Destiny Value (From) Sao Paulo Juiz de Fora BRL 91.16 Sao Paulo Ribeirão Preto BRL 127.56 São Luis Teresina BRL 144.42 Sao Paulo Montes Claros BRL 160.16 Strength Teresina BRL 194.18 Strength São Luís BRL 195.18 Strength Maceió BRL 212.18 Sao Paulo Rio de Janeiro BRL 219.83 Brasilia Foz do Iguaçu BRL 270.46 Sao Paulo Presidente Prudente BRL 281.43 Brasilia goiânia BRL 321.31 Sao Paulo petrolina BRL 330.16 Brasilia sinop BRL 377.12

how to book

To make your reservations or search for other destinations, click on this link.

Reservations must be made by the September 25, 2022 .

Promotion Details

Travel to domestic destinations must take place between October 16 and November 14, 2022.

The number of promotional seats per flight is limited.

The promotional value will be applied for trips where the return date is at least two days after departure, and the return must be made through the same airport as the arrival.

Installment in up to 4 interest-free installments, minimum installment of R$ 70, valid for all credit cards accepted by LATAM, for individuals and issued in Brazil, considering exclusively the advertised rate, not being possible to pay in installments shipment and any additional issuance.

Rebooking and Cancellation Rules

For rebooking and cancellation rules, check the ticket conditions at the time of purchase.

To know more

To check out other promotions that we recently published on Pontos pra Voar, click here.

