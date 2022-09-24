National tickets from R$92 each way

LATAM has tickets from R$ 92 each way with taxes included
Over this weekend, LATAM has a new ticket promotion where you can find domestic segments from BRL 91.16 with fees included. See below for the main details of the promotion.

National Destinations

In the table below you will find some of the national destinations that are part of the LATAM ticket promotion. Prices are per segment and already include taxes.

OriginDestinyValue (From)
Sao PauloJuiz de ForaBRL 91.16
Sao PauloRibeirão PretoBRL 127.56
São LuisTeresinaBRL 144.42
Sao PauloMontes ClarosBRL 160.16
StrengthTeresinaBRL 194.18
StrengthSão LuísBRL 195.18
StrengthMaceióBRL 212.18
Sao PauloRio de JaneiroBRL 219.83
BrasiliaFoz do IguaçuBRL 270.46
Sao PauloPresidente PrudenteBRL 281.43
BrasiliagoiâniaBRL 321.31
Sao PaulopetrolinaBRL 330.16
BrasiliasinopBRL 377.12

how to book

  • To make your reservations or search for other destinations, click on this link.
  • Reservations must be made by the September 25, 2022.

Promotion Details

  • Travel to domestic destinations must take place between October 16 and November 14, 2022.
  • The number of promotional seats per flight is limited.
  • The promotional value will be applied for trips where the return date is at least two days after departure, and the return must be made through the same airport as the arrival.
  • Installment in up to 4 interest-free installments, minimum installment of R$ 70, valid for all credit cards accepted by LATAM, for individuals and issued in Brazil, considering exclusively the advertised rate, not being possible to pay in installments shipment and any additional issuance.

Rebooking and Cancellation Rules

For rebooking and cancellation rules, check the ticket conditions at the time of purchase.

To check out other promotions that we recently published on Pontos pra Voar, click here.

