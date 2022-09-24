Náutico and Sampaio Corrêa players destroy VAR screen

During the warm-up of the match between Náutico and Sampaio Corrêa, for the 31st round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, the VAR booth was hit in one of the ball activities performed by the athletes. The monitor that records the images was completely destroyed moments before the kick-off.

Held at Estádio dos Aflitos on Friday (23), in Recife, the game took place normally after the screen was changed and had a 3-1 victory for Maranhão.

Also during the match, VAR stopped working – not because of the jackpot, but because of a connection failure – when the commission analyzed a possible penalty in favor of the home team, around 10 minutes into the second half. The bid was later revised and was not penalized.

Due to the negative result, Náutico followed in the lantern of the competition, with the same 27 points. Coach Dado Cavalcanti’s team struggles to stay in the second division, but will have a difficult mission in the remaining seven rounds. At this point, at least three wins are needed to reach the first team outside the relegation zone, Guarani, currently with 35 points. The other Z4 teams, Operário (30), Brusque (31) and CSA (32), are also fighting for permanence.

Sampaio Corrêa, on the other hand, advanced three spaces and reached 9th place, with 43 points, and dreams of the goal of access – they are five different from Vasco, currently 4th place, who also wants to climb to the elite of Brazilian football. .