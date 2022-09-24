Neither PSG nor Real Madrid: the European club that met Endrick and has everything settled

Endrick is coveted by European giants

September 23, 2022 · 8:30 am

O barcelona already had a first meeting with representatives of the young striker endrick16 years old, creates from the base of palm trees and main revelation of Brazilian football in 2022. According to the newspaper sportclub officials met with agents linked to the player, who traveled from São Paulo to Catalonia to hear Barça’s project for hiring the palmeirense jewel.

At the meeting, according to the publication, Barcelona’s managers put Endrick as their main objective in the Brazilian market, in order to get ahead of the competition in an eventual dispute with other big Europeans. The club’s assessment is that the striker has the potential to be one of the main names in world football in the medium term.

2022 Qatar Cup Stickers – Blister Card With 100 Envelopes Paperback. Buy here

More news from Palmeiras:

Endrick’s reaction after Abel Ferreira left him on the bench: he was excited

Which car drives Palmeiras’ executioner in the Club World Cup

Endrick was first related

Barça’s idea is to count on Endrick from the 2024 season, when the striker turns 18. The operation would be similar to that of Real Madrid with Vinicius Júniorpurchased from the Flamengo before reaching the age of majority. Sport also highlights that the offspring of Palmeiras has been closely monitored and has gone through all the sporting filters of Barcelona’s scouting.

first time at the bank

Last Sunday (18), Endrick was listed for the first time for the professional team of Palmeirasin the 1-0 victory in the derby over saints. But she didn’t leave the bank. Two months ago, he signed his first professional contract with the club, of three years and with a release penalty of 60 million euros (more than BRL 300 million).