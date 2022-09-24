New budget block aims to preserve spending cap rule, says Economy

posted on 09/23/2022 03:55



On the eve of the elections, the Ministry of Economy announced a block of R$ 2.63 billion in non-mandatory expenses from the 2022 Budget. spending ceiling. With this blockade, the total resources allocated in this year’s budget increased from R$7.9 billion to R$10.5 billion.

The blockade is intended to comply with the cap rule — whereby most federal government expenditures cannot rise above the previous year’s inflation. The ministry did not say which areas will be subject to a contingency of funds, which should be detailed, by the end of the month, in a presidential decree. It was also unclear whether the blockade will reverse the release of parliamentary amendments made in recent weeks.

For economist Murilo Viana, specialist in public accounts, the announcement was expected. “In the dispute for a piece of the expenses, in the midst of the electoral race, the federal government and the allied base in Congress gave preference to the release of space for parliamentary amendments, especially the so-called secret budget, an instrument created in 2020, much criticized by the very low transparency and source of several corruption scandals,” he said.

Viana pointed out that the blockade should further tighten discretionary spending, such as public investments and the provision of government programs, such as health and education. “It is also noteworthy that the government has announced that it should end 2022 with the first primary surplus since 2013,” he said. The positive balance, according to the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, will be R$ 13.5 billion.

“The above-expected positive behavior for revenues is largely due to extraordinary factors such as oil royalties and state dividends, which should offset the hurdle measures, such as the increase in Brazil aid to R$600 and the gas voucher”, pointed out Viana.





Flexibility

Secretary Esteves Colnago stated that the government will block free expenditures, which are between R$19 billion and R$20 billion. The cut takes place after the government has released R$ 5.6 billion in parliamentary amendments, most of which (R$ 3.5 billion) were the so-called rapporteur’s amendments. For Colnago, the release of amendments in recent weeks was not hasty. “It is important that we have the flexibility to meet discretionary public policies. The fact that they are parliamentary amendments does not mean that they do not need to be released.”

Also according to Colnago, the contingency is necessary because of the growth of mandatory expenses. Social security spending increased by R$5.6 billion in recent months, which surprised the economic area. There was also an increase of R$ 1.85 billion in the projection of expenses with the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).