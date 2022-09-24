New Chromecast Affordable with Google TV Announced with Full HD Resolution, HDR, and More

After several leaks, Google is finally making the new Chromecast accessible with Google TV official. The new model comes with support for Full HD resolution, HDR and more technologies, even at a reduced price compared to the 4K version, although both are very similar in terms of design.

The new #Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is super affordable and lets you: 🍿 Stream in 1080p HDR*

📺 Browse 700,000K+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV

✨ Get personal recommendations for what to watch

🗣 Talk to Google on the voice remote** Buy now: https://t.co/MXTh9hbmDK pic.twitter.com/jn9dQOouuK — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 22, 2022

The only difference in the design of the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) and the 4K version is the color, as the most powerful model is available in Sky Blue, White and Coral, while the model presented today will only be sold in one color: Snow White . Other differences include the lack of Dolby Vision support, Amlogic S805X2 quad-core chip with 1.2GHz Cortex-A53 cores paired with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage.

The power supply is USB-C and the new Chromecast has dual-band 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI connections to connect the TV, as well as support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG at 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60 fps with the Android 12 system with Google TV interface. The remote also has the same look, including support for voice commands via Google Assistant with a dedicated key and buttons specific to Netflix and YouTube.

price and availability

The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now available in the United States and 18 other countries for US$ 29.99, about R$ 155.33 in direct conversion. Unfortunately Google has not yet commented on availability in Brazil.

