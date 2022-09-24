New tool will make it easier to remove personal information from Google

posted on 9/23/2022 3:59 pm / updated on 9/23/2022 3:59 pm



(credit: Lionel BONAVENTURE/AFP)

A new tool will make it easier to remove personal or contact information from Google’s search tab. “Results About You” was first announced in May, but is now starting to be available to users.

The process of removing data and information from Google already exists, however, it is bureaucratic and lengthy. The new tool is intended to make it easier.

Today, if a user wants to remove information, a removal request must be made if the content poses a security threat or contains outdated information or to modify personal information such as phone number, email address and home address.





This request was then reviewed by Google and the user was notified by email whether the withdrawal was accepted or denied.

With the new tool, users who want to remove the information will have easy access to the three-dot menu that appears in the upper right corner. Then, just click on the “results about you” icon and, after that, the user can explain why they want the information found to be removed.

It is worth remembering that if the request is accepted, it will not be removed from the internet and will not appear in Google searches. To do this, you need to contact the website where the information is hosted.

The tool is still in the testing phase and it is not yet known if everyone will have access to it.