Newspapers say goodbye to Federer with tributes and highlight to Nadal’s emotion

The Swiss tennis player officially ended his career this Friday in a doubles match alongside the Spaniard

One of the greatest tennis players in history, Roger Federer officially said goodbye to the courts this Friday (23). Alongside Rafael Nadal, the Swiss played his last match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe for the Laver Cup, with partial defeats 4/6, 7/6 (2) and 11/9.

At the end of the game, as expected, the Swiss tennis player received numerous honors of teammates on the court and outside of it. In the press, the spotlight was enormous.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In its prominent internet headline, The french L’Equipe gave enormous importance to the tennis player when talking about “the farewell of a giant”.

In Spain, the Brand also highlighted Roger Federer when lamenting his farewell with the headline: “Maestro, tennis cries with you”.

O AT also highlighted the participation of Nadal, his historical rival, as a duo in the farewell, highlighting the emotional cry of the two together at the end of the game.

“The O2 Arena in London was the scene of one of the most emotional sporting moments in recent years,” the daily wrote.