Nissan’s Car Subscription Service Expands; see new cities

Nissan MOVE expands coverage to more cities and states (Reproduction: Nissan)

Nissan Move, Nissan’s new car subscription service all inclusive, reaches the public and is available in 28 new cities and two more states. As announced at launch, at the end of July, the expansion of the program is continuing and more dealerships are now offering the possibility to drive a Nissan with the peace of mind of not having to worry about paying taxes, revisions, insurance and depreciation.

The forecast is that, in the coming weeks, new points will be added to cover practically all regions of the country.

At launch, Nissan MOVE subscription service was found in nine cities and eight states. With the additions, it is now offered in 40 cities in ten states. This first expansion included cities such as Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis, Campinas and Recife, as well as more locations in the interior of Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro.

SEE TOO

“As promised at launch, we are expanding the offer of this service, which is another option for our customers to be able to drive the best of Japanese technology. With the Nissan Move, the consumer has no surprises. He knows exactly how much he will pay over the course of one, two or three years of contract, avoiding surprises and stress. We are working to bring this new concept.

Nissan car subscription service has all inclusive

Nissan Move guarantees the customer the possibility of using a Nissan model with complete peace of mind and ease, as it is an “includes everything” service. In other words: it’s signing and driving without worrying about bureaucracy. And with the advantage of choosing vehicles that are always new every year and that feature Japanese manufacturing quality, modern design and Nissan’s intelligent mobility equipment, which reduce stress and increase driving safety.

The subscription also includes 24-hour assistance from the Nissan Way Assistance and the support of a dealer network with 190 points in all states and the Federal District. With this capillarity for after-sales service, the customer is unconcerned with eventual needs.

The available plans allow for customization, with options for different types of customers – and pockets. To rent a Nissan Versa Sense CVT for 24 months with up to 1,000 kilometers traveled per month, for example, the installments will be R$ 2,409, while a Kicks Advance, also with CVT exchange, will cost R$ 2,889 monthly for 36 months of contract and also 1 thousand kilometers traveled in the month.

See which cities and states are now offering the Nissan MOVE

Minas Gerais

Pernambuco

Rio de Janeiro

Nova Iguaçu (RJ)

Duke of Caxias (RJ)

Niterói

Rio de Janeiro (plus four concessionaires)

Rio Grande do Sul

Caxias do Sul

Bento Gonçalves

Ijuí

Santa Cruz do Sul

Santa Catarina

Sao Paulo

Click here and press the button “ Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

assisi

Itu

tatuí

Campinas

Araranguá

Cotia

Ribeirão Preto

São José dos Campos

São Paulo (five more dealerships)

Saint Andrew

Votuporanga

What did you think? follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here