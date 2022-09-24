NTS will invest BRL 12 billion over the next 8 years

The Nova Transporter do Sudeste (NTS) – which transports half of all natural gas in Brazil – plans to invest R$ 12 billion over the next eight years in the monetization of pre-salt gas and in the storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Sold in 2017 as part of Petrobras’ divestment program, NTS belongs to a consortium led by Brookfield and which included the CIC funds from China; GIC, from Singapore; and British Columbia, from Canada. The consortium owns 91.5% of the company; the 8.5% are with Itaúsa.

The company is in the industrial heart of the country: its pipeline network connects the states of Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and São Paulo to the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline, the TAG pipeline, LNG terminals and gas processing plants. The company earned R$ 5.7 billion last year.

Designing the investment plan was the first task of Erick Portela, an executive with more than 20 years at Petrobras who took over as CEO of NTS in January, after holding the same position at TBG (Transportadora Brasileira do Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil). Erick replaced Wong Loon, now on the NTS board.

When outlining the capex plan, the company considered the balance of gas supply and demand over the next 5 and 10 years and wondered if it would be possible to continue “serving energetically” the regions where it is today, the CEO told the Brazil Journal.

“The answer was ‘no’, because naturally the gas sources run out,” he said, referring to what is happening with the gas sources coming from Campo de Mexilhão and Bolivia, which have been supplying Brazil for decades.

In NTS’s assessment, these sources could theoretically be replaced by pre-salt gas and LNG, where the company is concentrating its investments, but based on different analyses.

NTS’s main bet is on the pre-salt layer. The company will reinforce its network to make gas monetization viable in projects that already exist today. “We are initially talking about a compression station in Japeri, in Rio; and also in the duplication of the Campinas-Rio stretch,” said Erick.

These projects, according to the CEO, will maintain a logistical solution to replace the sources that are running out of national products. “If we have gas here, it makes no sense to matter.”

Although LNG can also be used to replace gas that is dwindling, NTS considers that “the smartest thing” would be to keep it in the main role it has today, which is the service of thermoelectric dispatch.

As this is the main use of LNG today, he said, there is no gigantic structure of pipelines and terminals standby “waiting for the electricity sector to call” and the supply is made by ships.

“We think it makes no sense to increase dependence on LNG beyond this model, to serve industry and households. That would not be smart in the current times when the whole world is looking for LNG to supply Europe because of the issue with Russia, a situation that we understand will last a while,” he said.

At the same time, NTS understands that thermoelectric plants need more speed in service, since the electric sector depends on these plants to stabilize the intermittence of renewables and at the same time maintain the reservoirs.

Because of this, it included in the plan an “LNG stockpile” in Rio de Janeiro: “It will be a sphere of cryogenic storage, not underground. We will be able to offer a quick response, which will be a major upgrade for the logistics of the electricity and LNG sector.”

According to the CEO, NTS has the resources and leverage capacity to put the plan on its feet – he did not detail the financial structure – and will only await the approval of the plan by the ANP.

