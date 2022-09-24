NUBANK allows customers to make purchases ABOVE the credit card limit

customers of Nubank they often wonder about the low limit granted on the credit card, the famous fintech ‘purple’. It turns out that the company takes a number of factors into account to release more credit, the main one being the risk of default.

In this sense, instead of granting more limits to the users of the tool, the Nubank is allowing some purchases to exceed the established margin. The novelty is called “Purchasing Above the Limit” and is now available in the application.

That way, when you need to make a transaction that exceeds your limit, you can request an instant increase for that purchase. In short, it works like an emergency credit assessment, plus there are no extra fees.

“According to this new policy, any purchase that would be denied for lack of maximum limit will be re-evaluated and, if applicable, we will offer an extra credit so that we can approve it”, he explains.

Nubank is out of the Brazilian Stock Exchange

O Nubank announced on September 15 that it will leave B3 – Brazil’s Official Stock Exchange. The intention is to boost service efficiency and reduce operating expenses as a fintech available in two markets. In this sense, what happens to Nubank’s BRD?

According to fintech, its exit from the stock exchange will reduce the workload, which was doubled due to excessive regulatory requirements. Once listed in the US and Brazil, the fintech needed to have distinct operational and administrative supports.

It is worth mentioning that the company’s withdrawal occurred after one year of having joined B3. However, although the news is positive for Nubank, Brazilian investors could be harmed. In the last week, the BDR had dropped almost 7% on the stock market.

In any case, the fintech continues to have its BDRs traded on the B3, however, at a lower level, no longer needing to respond to the rules imposed by the CVM. Thus, the company will be in the same position as other companies such as Apple, Facebook and Google.

Credit card limit According to information from Nubankthe customer can use a balance of up to BRL 5 thousand in the function of building limit on the credit card. In addition, the customer can make national and international purchases, both in person and virtually. You can use a balance of up to BRL 5 thousand in the function of building limit on the credit card. In addition, the customer can make national and international purchases, both in person and over the internet. To define the limit value that each customer will have available, the digital bank uses algorithm-based technology. In this sense, those who present more favorable conditions, such as greater purchasing power, for example, will benefit more from credit.