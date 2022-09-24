NUBANK releases your credit CARD limit in advance; see how

O Nubank offers its card to several people who meet the conditions required by the digital bank. However, the card does not always grant a pleasant credit limit.

With this in mind, we have separated a tip for you to be able to release your credit card limit. It is possible to anticipate the payment of your monthly bill so you have access to your credit faster. See more below.

How to install the Nubank app?

the card of Nubank is granted via the app, available for Android and iOS. Here’s how to download it:

Access your mobile app store, either Play Store (Android) or Apple Store (iOS); Search for “Nubank” in the search bar; Click “Install” or “Get”; Wait for the download and register; Once this is done, wait for approval and request your card, if the option is available.

How to open an account?

After installing the application, click on the “Create an Account” option; Then, enter your personal data, such as full name, CPF, e-mail; Click on “Continue” to proceed with your account registration; When filling in all the requested fields, click on “Accept and continue” to confirm that you agree with the company’s privacy policy; Finally, wait for the account to be approved by email.

How to anticipate payment of the invoice?

by ticket

in the application of Nubanktap the “Credit Card” tab; Then click on the invoice you want to pay in advance; Choose the option “Pay invoice” where there is an illustration of a barcode; Now, indicate how much you want to pay, being a partial or total amount; Then, copy the barcode to pay with another account whose bank application is on your device or send the slip in PDF via email; Finally, pay the ticket. The amount can be cleared within 3 days.

By app (account balance)

In the Nubank application, select the “Account” option; Then click on “Pay”; Then choose the option “Pay card invoice”; Enter the amount you want to pay; Finally, select “continue” to confirm the operation.

It is worth mentioning that paying your invoice by the account balance releases the credit limit of the card instantly, since the payment via boleto can take up to 3 days to be processed.