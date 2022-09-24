Nubank says it will not close operations in Brazil

O Nubank stated in full that “will not close in Brazil”. Rumors of termination of activities emerged after the digital bank announced the end of its level 3 BDRs program, which means that it will no longer have a publicly traded company registration in the country.

Read more: With the Selic rate maintained at 13.75%, how much does R$1,000 earn in savings?

“Nubank will not close in Brazil. We just announced, in September 2022, a change to our BDRs program, which concerns who is an investor in Nubank or NuSócio, but does not affect customers who use Nubank’s products and services,” wrote the statement. fintech.

In the text published on its blog with the title “Nubank is still strong in Brazil – don’t believe fake news”, the company presents figures on its growth, confirms its commitment to Brazilians and briefly explains how it will change receipts from level 3 to level 1.

Restructuring of BDRs

BDRs are fractions of a share traded abroad, in this case, on the New York Stock Exchange. Level III receipt requires registration as a publicly-held company in Brazil, while level I does not require listing.

By “downgrading” its BDRs, Nubank said it plans to “maximize efficiency and minimize redundancies” of being listed in two countries. The bank will no longer answer to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM, the Brazilian regulatory body) and will be subject only to the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the North American regulator).

Options for those who have BDR

To investors holding BDRs, the company offered three options: exchange the receipts for shares traded in the US (ratio 6:1); exchanging a tier 3 BDR for a tier 1 one (ratio 1:1); or sell the BDRs on the Brazilian or US stock exchange.

“These options will appear on the Nubank app over the next few months,” the bank said. Around 7.5 million customers received BDRs free of charge through the NuSócios program.