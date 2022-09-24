numbers are drawn in the contest; see the tens of today

The five numbers of Quina, contest 5957, were drawn this Friday (23), in São Paulo: 39-40-45-63-74. According to Caixa, the main prize for those who nail the revealed dozens is R$ 8,558,953.48.

Soon, all information regarding Quina’s 5957 contest will be made available on Caixa’s special lottery website.

How to participate in the next Quina draw?

You can choose from five to 15 numbers from 1 to 80. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the contest, that is, the accredited lottery shops and Caixa’s official website will register the games until 19:00 (Brasília time) draw day.

How much does the Quina bet cost?

Betting on Quina costs a minimum of R$2 (with five numbers), but can reach R$6,006 (with 15 numbers). If the bet is placed on the site, the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$30, but this amount may include games in other lotteries.

What is the chance of winning Quina’s top prize?

With the minimum bet of five numbers (which costs BRL 2), you have a one in 24 million chance of getting them all right and taking the highest prize in Quina. If you put another ten in the game, the price of the bet rises to R$ 12, but the chances become one in four million.

How does Quina’s official pool work?

Group bets on the Quina pool start at BRL 10, but the minimum odds are BRL 3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this modality.