Nursing home for the elderly in Praça Seca is closed after suspected bad conditions | Rio de Janeiro

Nursing home is located in Praça Seca, West Zone of RioFacebook Playback

Published 09/23/2022 15:32 | Updated 09/23/2022 16:22

Rio – Civilian police interdicted a nursing home for the elderly in Praça Seca, West Zone of Rio, early this Friday morning (23), after noting bad conditions in which patients were kept. According to preliminary information, the house had been under investigation since last week, when two patients died. Carried out by the Special Police Station for Senior Citizens (DEAPTI), the action found 32 inmates at the Autumn Rest Home, on Rua Florianópolis. There, the elderly were kept in poor hygiene conditions – some even claimed that they were starving.

Among the irregularities, the agents found dirt and a strong odor throughout the place, lack of menu for inmates, absence of a responsible nutritionist, shortage of foodstuffs, lack of medical evolution in interns’ charts, dirty clothes and debris on the floor of the laundry. Three elderly people had bedsores and several had lesions caused by scabies. The police had the support of inspectors from the Municipal Health Surveillance. According to the specialist, three elderly people needed to be taken to hospitals in the region. “Due to his health conditions,” he said in a statement.

According to the Municipal Department of Social Assistance (SMAS), the families of all the elderly are being contacted by the teams to pick them up. Patients who are not referred to family members will be taken to public shelters.