NVIDIA’s New 3.26 BETA Driver Fixes Windows 11 Performance Issues

In addition to giving the first official support to GeForce RTX 40 GPUs

The latest Windows 11 update (22H2), released this week, was giving NVIDIA GeForce GPU owners headaches. Now the company has released a new driver, 3.26 BETA, which fixes this issue, as well as bringing initial support to the newly announced GeForce RTX 40 GPUs.

“NVIDIA GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA is available and recommended for Microsoft Windows 11 22H2 users. This update resolves performance-related issues that some users have encountered after the update,” said the NVIDIA profile responsible for customer service on twitter.

What’s New in GeForce Experience 3.26

New Shadowplay Recording in 8K HDR and 60 FPS

Shadowplay now supports 8K HDR and 60 FPS recording for RTX 40 Series GPUs. Press Alt+F9 to start recording!

Optimized settings now compatible with 51 more games:

Battle Teams 2, Captain of Industry, Century: Age of Ashes, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Dinkum, Dolmen, Dread Hunger, Dune: Spice Wars, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, ELDEN RING, ELEX II, Evil Dead: The Game, Expeditions : Rome, EZ2ON REBOOT : R, F1 22, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, GhostWire: Tokyo, God of War, Grid Legends, Hell Pie, Hydroneer, LEAP, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Martha is Dead, Monster Hunter Rise, Mortal Online 2, My Time At Sandrock, Nightmare Breaker, No Man’s Sky, Paradise Killer, Poppy Playtime, Post Scriptum, PowerWash Simulator, Propnight, Shadow Warrior 3, Sifu, Sniper Elite 5, Starship Troopers – Terran Command, STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, Stray, The Anacrusis, The Cycle: Frontier, The Planet Crafter, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Total War: WARHAMMER III, V Rising, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong , Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters and Warstride Challenges

Bugs fixed:

Fixed game minimization issue when enabling in-game overlay for games like Farming Simulator 22, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and F1 2021.

Fixed desktop notifications for rewards.

We fixed an issue where the Alt+F12 shortcut was unusable in other applications

Fixed an issue where the performance overlay would reset to Basic after system restart or starting a new game

We fixed an issue where Reflex Analyzer was incorrectly showing Render Latency instead of PC Latency.

We fixed an issue where the system would restart after auto-update.

To download the new NVIDIA driver, just access this link.

Windows 11 22H2 is hurting NVIDIA GPU performance

Games report game performance drops, constant stutters, and other issues



…..

Via: VideoCardz Source: NVIDIA