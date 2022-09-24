Oil plunges 5% understanding that BCs can throw the world into recession to fight high prices – Money Times

Oil operates in sharp decline this Friday (23), with markets negatively impacting the batch of aggressive monetary decisions of the Central Banks around the world.

At around 1 pm, the WTI (American references) and Brent (international) futures fell, respectively, 5.68% and 5.34%. Navigating close to US$86/barrelBrent returns to the same price it had in the first month of the year.

BCs can throw the world into recession

Friday ends a heavy week of monetary decisions. The first of these took place on Wednesday, with the Federal Reserve increasing by 0.75 pp. the base interest rate for USA.

Yesterday, it was the turn of the Bank of England (BoEin the acronym in English) to impose an increase of 0.50 pp, making the basic interest rate of the UK reach 2.25%, the highest level in 14 years. Today, it was the turn of the Bank of Switzerland say goodbye to the 7-year negative interest paradigm.

It is worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB)just last week, opted for an increase of 0.75 pp.

One after another, and after a long period of leniency, the developed economies begin cycles of monetary tightening in order to combat global inflation. And if by mid-2021 the possibility of a recession post-pandemic was rejected outright, today the main bankers already admit this consequence as a fair price to be paid for the fall in prices.

The action of BCs directly compromises energy consumption, imposing downward pressure on commodity markets in the short and medium term.

The prospect that the main global economies will stop still in 2022 is potentiated by the economic war between Russia and the European Union, with several countries in the Western European bloc preparing for a severe energy crisis simultaneously with the arrival of winter.

International oil companies have a strong fall

In reaction to melting oil prices, shares of the world’s major oil companies retreat.

In London, Shell (SHEL) collapses 5.30%. In New York, ExxonMobil (XOM) and chevron (CVX) lose, respectively, 5.38% and 5.35%.

Petrobras (PETR4) operated in expressive fall of 6.36%.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: a summary of the main news of the day on Minute Money TimesO Money Times Replyin which our journalists ask questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!