On Ice Cream Day, discover the ice cream shops in Brazil that are among the 50 best in the world | Tourism and Travel

To celebrate the beginning of spring and the gradual return of the heat, Brazil celebrates this Friday (23) the ice cream day . If you’re a dessert fan, two Brazilian ice cream parlors have the world’s best chefs elected at the “World Gelato Festival”, which took place this year in Rome, Italy.

To be part of the list of the best ice cream vendors is to earn the seal that the establishment is among the best in the world.

The ranking is a partnership between the Gelato Festival, the company Carpigiani and the International Exhibition of Ice Cream, Confectionery and Craft Bakery (Sigep).

About 5,000 professionals from the area participated in the contest. The first position went to Marco Venturino, from the gelato shop “I Giardini di Marzo”, located in the town of Varazz, in the province of Savona, northwest of Italy.

Awarded three crowns for the “Bocca di Rosale” gelato, made from white chocolate flavored with rose water, the chef was named the best gelato master.

2 of 6 Gelato “Bocca di Rosale” — Photo: Disclosure Gelato “Bocca di Rosale” — Photo: Disclosure

The runner-up was Adam Fazekas, from “Fazekas Crukraszda”, from Budapest, Hungary, with the pistachio ice cream. The third place is also Italian and went to Giovanna Bonazzi, from “La Parona di Gelato”, in Verona, Veneto.

The Brazilian ice cream shops included in the top 50 of the list were “Sorveteria Cairu”, located in Belém (PA) and “Gelateria San Lorenzo”, located in São Paulo (SP).

Discover, below, the Brazilian ice cream shops mentioned in the ranking to celebrate the date.

Brazilian ice cream in the top 50

3 of 6 Strawberry and Carimbó flavors from the ice cream shop with an award-winning chef — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram Sorveteria Cairu Strawberry and Carimbó flavors from the ice cream shop with an award-winning chef — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram Sorveteria Cairu

Commanded by Armando José Lauian Filho, “Cairu” was the best placed Brazilian in the ranking and occupied the 32nd position. The chef also took the title of “golden” ice cream maker in the country.

The ice cream shop, which has already received other national awards and has six decades of history, is known for its leading role in the selection of typical ingredients from the North region.

The flavor presented to the judges was “Carimbó” made with cupuaçu and Brazil nuts.

“When the flavor was created, we were thinking about the mixture of its peculiarities from the Amazon, and we felt that we could make a beautiful tribute. So we decided to crown it with the name of a typical dance from our region called ‘Carimbó'”, he said. publication on social networks.

4 of 6 Cone in the flavor of “Taperebá”, from the ice cream shop “Cairu”, by — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Sorveteria Cairu Cone in the flavor of “Taperebá”, from the ice cream shop “Cairu”, by — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram Sorveteria Cairu

Gelateria San Lorenzo – (37th position)

Another Brazilian that participates in the list is “Gelateria San Lorenzo”, which was in the 37th position of the ranking. She is known for bringing diversity of flavors to the menu.

The menu brings together 60 flavors of gelato such as: baba de girl, gorgonzola, hibiscus, panettone and rose petals. According to the gelateria, one of the most requested is the “Fig with Mascarpone” flavor.

5 of 6 Gelato with pistachios — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram San Lorenzo Gelateria Gelato with pistachios — Photo: Playback/Instagram San Lorenzo Gelateria

The gelateria also received other trophies such as the best gelato in Brazil, in 2018, and, in 2021, with the flavor of ricotta, honey with rosemary and pine nuts.

6 of 6 Gelato elected the best in Brazil in 2018 and 2021 — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram San Lorenzo Gelateria Gelato elected the best in Brazil in 2018 and 2021 — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram San Lorenzo Gelateria

Gelato is Italian artisanal ice cream. The recipes are very close to those we make at home and, therefore, it is considered healthier.

It doesn’t have the same additives and preservatives as traditional ice cream, so it should be consumed within a day. It also doesn’t have hydrogenated fat – the milk fat itself is used to give it creaminess.

Ice cream, in general, is a mixture of milk, fruit (cocoa or other main ingredient) and sugar. But ice cream can also be water-based and have vegetable fat, not just animal fat. But softer or harder texture, it depends on the balance of sugars and the incorporation of air.

Where does the rose come from: flower can be used in ice cream