“One step”; Spanish newspaper leaks and guarantees that Santos is closing the hiring of a new coach to replace Lisca

in search of G-6 of the Brazilian Championship, Santos occupies the 11th place with 34 points and is trying to reorganize the ‘little house’ after Lisca left in charge of Alvinegro Praiano. The coach remained with the team for less than two months, leading the squad in just eight games. After that, the president Andres Rueda has been searching the market for a replacement.

Given this, a name that came out strong was that of Vanderlei Luxemburgohowever it was vetoed by the management committee alvinegro. According to information from the Spanish newspaper AS, the Fish is close to announcing the new captain of the São Paulo team and it is about Marcelo Bielsa.

“From Santos, they see the legend of the benches as the best option to redirect the team after discarding other alternatives such as Sebastián Beccacece, also free after leaving Defense and Justice Argentinas; Vanderlei Luxemburgo, an option discarded by the team’s own board; or Maurício Pellegrino”, clarifies the publication.

The portal also clarified that with the negotiation taking place, it will be the first club in the national football that the Argentine coach will train. Noting also that it is not the first time that Santos has tried to hire Bielsasince in 2013 he tried to hire the commander.