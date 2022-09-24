Only 2% of people find out which of the guests is the riddle thief

Have you ever played “Detective” or any other similar game, board or not? If so, the purpose of this image challenge is quite similar, as your task focuses on finding out who is the thief among the guests.

Image challenge: find out who the thief is

You can find 4 people in the picture, two men and two women. Your task is to find out which one is the thief. All, for now, are innocent, until proven otherwise. Pay attention to the details to identify who did badly. We trust in your ability to overcome this image challenge.

Believe me, looks can be deceiving and you might be surprised by the details of this incredible challenge. Take a good look and try to find the thief that is hiding inside the cafeteria. You’ll have as many chances as you like, but know that few were able to unravel this mystery quickly and on the first try.

Which one is the thief? Find the answer here

Are you tired of looking, but can’t be sure who the thief in the picture is? Alright, the challenge really offers elements of confusion to the logical ability.

The person who is stealing bread in this image challenge is the woman in green, who appears to be pregnant. In fact, she’s just hiding the scrambled items under her blouse, just look closely to see a loaf of bread sticking out from under her clothes.

Why do perception tests with images?

Now that you have the answer, it is worth noting that the image challenge can help improve your brain health. Several studies point to the benefits of training the mind with tests and riddles. This makes reasoning faster and helps to improve several aspects, such as memory.

You may also see a significant improvement in your thinking ability. Mental challenges prevent degenerative diseases of the central nervous system and are great sources of entertainment.