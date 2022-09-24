‘only way to Cruzeiro’, says Pedro Martins, about Ronaldo’s plan

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press

Pedro Martins said that Ronaldo is a courageous leader

Cruzeiro’s director of football, Pedro Martins, praised the businessman Ronaldo, calling him brave and willing to take unpopular measures for the good of the club. The leader said that there is no other way to get to Raposa other than the path taken by the owner of 90% of the shares in the starred SAF.

“I say that the fact that you have a courageous leader, who doesn’t need to make political and popular decisions makes all the difference. When we make the action plan and need to restructure the squad, make some decisions that the fans can criticize for not understanding the global logic, he is the guy who is the first to give the push”, he said, in an interview Band Sports.

Martins continued praising Ronaldo: “So, as an executive and as a leader, Ronaldo is different from the average. His ability to take risks and calculate the necessary decisions to recover Cruzeiro is impressive. And, perhaps, for Cruzeiro this is the only way: to have a leader with this level of knowledge and ability to accept risks”.

In addition, Cruzeiro’s director of football said that Ronaldo’s credibility facilitates work behind the scenes at the club.

“Ronaldo, as a figure, as an image, for everything he represented in football, ends up facilitating the process of rebuilding the club. A person with immense credibility. We even have to call to ask for help to solve a more complex problem, with a connection with Ronaldo there is a different weight. And, more importantly, I place Ronaldo as the leader of a rebuilding process. You will have an owner that not only promotes a long-term vision, but that the club manages to rebuild, to return to protagonism, but also a courageous figure, without fear of making difficult decisions that are necessary”, said Martins.