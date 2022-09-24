Open General Assembly that will renew 50% of the Deliberative Council

Elections!

Voting takes place throughout the day and runs until 5pm. 34,800 members are eligible to vote

This morning, at 10 am, the election that will define the renewal of 50% of the Deliberative Council of Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense began. The election takes place throughout the day and lasts until 5 pm, both in the Arena and on the internet.

In the election, the member needs to comply with specific protocols for voting online or in person. Approximately, 34,800 associates are eligible to vote that will elect 150 members of the Deliberative Council, in addition to 30 alternates to fulfill 6 years of mandate.

To be elected, the future director must reach the barrier clause of 15% in total. If only one reaches this clause, those that reach 5% or more will have the vacancies distributed until the 150 seats destined to the effective directors, in addition to the substitutes, are filled.

So far, almost 5,000 votes (4,351) have already been computed and the expected vote is around 15,000 votes.

Check out the step-by-step guide on how to participate below:

Who can vote?

The associates, over 16 years old (up to the date of the election), belonging to the Social Board uninterruptedly for two years and having their monthly fees paid until 09/15.

Obs.: Check in the Membership if you are able to vote: (51) 3218.2000

How to vote?

Online voting:

From 10 am, access the website voting.gremio.net, enter your CPF or registration number and your membership password. You will receive, by sms, a validation code that must be entered in the field indicated on the screen.

When the new page appears, select your preferred ticket and click on the CONFIRM button to validate your vote.

The process will last without fail until 17:00.

Note: If you forget your member password, you can click on the FORGOT MY PASSWORD option. Then, enter your CPF in the new window and check the e-mail indicated where you will receive a new, provisional password, which will be used to vote. Return to www.votacao.gremio.net and repeat the process using the temporary password.

In-person vote:

From 10 am to 5 pm, at Gate A, at Arena do Grêmio, West sector. Access the site via the West Ramp or by elevators 1 and 2 using the paid parking.

In addition to your Club membership card, you must bring an official document with a photo.

Access Gate A and go to one of the ten available counters. After identification, one of the polls will be released for voting, which will be carried out on a tablet. Mark the chosen ticket and click on CONFIRM to validate the vote.

Below is a list of the candidates running for the election:

PLATE 1 – DANREI PLATE

CHAPA 2 – GRÊMIO AMOR COPERO – PASSION OF ALL

PLATE 3 – GLORIOUS GROUP

CHAPA 4 – BY THE GRÊMIO AND NOTHING ELSE

CHAPA 5 – GRÊMIO IS FOOTBALL – OPPOSITION FRONT GREMISTA

CHAPA 6 – ALL GROOM – TRUTH OPPOSITION

PLATE 7 – FOOTBALL & TWIST: TOGETHER WITH ODORIC

CHART 8 – GROUP WITH THE WAR

