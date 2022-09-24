Palmeiras renews under-20 after Copinha and seeks another title in the year | palm trees

Champion of the São Paulo Cup in January, Palmeiras will have a modified team on the field this Sunday to decide the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. In Itaquera, Verdão faces Corinthians, at 11 am, in a single game worth the cup of the national competition.

Of the starting team that thrashed Santos in the Copinha decision, four were traded (Mateus, Lucas Freitas, Pedro Bicalho and Gabriel Silva). Currently, left-back Vanderlan is part of the professional squad – today he is the immediate replacement for Joaquín Piquerez – and forward Giovani is recovering.

Last Friday, coach Paulo Victor Gomes participated in a press conference at Neo Química Arena, in an event promoted by CBF, and admitted the possibility of using the young people who are now part of the professional group:

– When these players are not related to professional commitments, they can go down to play at base. But just like the main team, we don’t disclose the related ones.

Even related to the last round of the Brasileirão, Endrick will be used in the decision of the Brasileirão Sub-20. After Copinha, he won the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 and now tries his third title with the Palmeiras shirt in 2022.

In the semifinals against Athletico-PR, the 16-year-old forward stood out and scored two beautiful goals: one in the Palmeiras victory in the first leg, at Allianz Parque, and another in the draw at Arena da Baixada, in the return match.

In January, Verdão beat Santos in the Copinha decision with Mateus; Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan; Pedro Bicalho, Fabinho and Jhon Jhon; Giovani, Gabriel Silva and Endrick.

For this Sunday’s Derby, the Palmeiras team can be selected with Kaique; Garcia, Henri, Naves and Ian (Vanderlan); Fabinho, Ediney and Jhon Jhon; Pedro Lima, Kevin and Endrick.

