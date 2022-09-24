Pantanal: Renato makes a tragic decision, goes after Zaquieu in search of revenge and becomes a hostage: “If you don’t, you die”

Tenório’s son will seek revenge after tragedy with his father

In “wetland”, Tenório (Murilo Benicio) its days are numbered. This is because the farmer will be killed at the hands of Zaquieu (Silveiro Pereira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who will take the final shot against the squatter. However, the case will not end like this, since Renato (Gabriel Santana) will not be satisfied with the death of the father.

The young man will make a tragic decision and go after Zaquieu, seeking revenge. With a gun in hand, he will find the butler and taunt him, aiming at him and claiming that they will solve this like men. Zaquieu, who will be unarmed, will defend himself by saying that Tenório was the one who shot first, causing Renato to threaten him: “I’ll do the same… Only, in my case, I won’t go wrong!”.

What he didn’t expect is that Juma (Alanis Guillen) appeared on the scene, ready to attack him: “Put that gun down… Otherwise you’ll die”. at that same moment Mariana (Selma Egrei) and Filó (Dira Paes) will appear on the scene, frightened by the situation. Juma will continue to threaten the boy.

Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and Zuleica (Aline Borges) will also be present, in an attempt to prevent a tragedy from happening: “Put that gun down, daughter, or you will plant disgrace in this house!”, says Philo. After much insistence, Juma let the boy go, but insisting on threatening him: “You can do as you please, but if I see someone with a gun near my daughter, I’ll kill him!”.

