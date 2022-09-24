Pantanal: Renato will try to kill Zaquieu, but will end up being held hostage by Juma | come around

Renato (Gabriel Santana), then, will take the pains of the father’s death. He goes to the farm Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), seeking revenge on Zaquieu, however, little knows the boy he is messing with.

“You who must be the famous “Flozô pawn””, he will say, trying to offend Zaquieu.

“It depends on who wants to know?” he replies.

“On the part of the man you killed… Or at least say you did”, Renato will say. “Then take your gun… And let’s settle this matter like a man.”

“I… I don’t have a gun”, replies José Leôncio’s employee.

“Where is the weapon you used to kill my father?”

“Aren’t you going to tell me that you killed my father using that little piece of shit?” says Tenório’s son, referring to Tadeu.

“Your father shot first.”

“I’ll do the same… Only, in my case, I won’t miss it!”, replies the boy, already pulling out his gun, to fire the shot. However, at this moment, he feels something on his neck.

“Put that gun down… Otherwise you’ll die”, he says. Juma (Alanis Guillen), ready to cut his throat.

Right now, Mariana (Selma Egrei) and Phylum (Dira Paes) arrive at the shed and are startled by the scene.

“If anyone believes that this pawn killed my father and an anaconda disappeared with the body, call the police and let’s get this straightened out!” he shouts.

“I know an anaconda that was counting down the days for this”, comments Juma, referring to the old man from the river (Osmar Prado).

“I want to see you explain this and how that jaguar killed Solano in the tapera to the police,” he says.

“He threatened to kill my daughter and me,” she recalls.

“So you’re confessing that that “jaguar” was you. Great, now we just need to find out who was that “anaconda” that disappeared with my father”, he will provoke.

zuleica (Aline Borges) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) also appear in the shed, in an attempt to stop Renato, and they come across the boy close to becoming Juma’s victim.

“What is happening here?”, Filó asks, desperate.

“Put that weapon down, daughter, or you will plant misfortune in this house!”, Filó will ask.

“You can do as you please, but if I see someone with a gun near my daughter, I’ll kill him!”, Juma says, letting Renato go.