Pantanal: Zé Leôncio will go out on horseback to bless his granddaughter and Velho do Rio will celebrate the moment | come around

The children of the children, of the children, of our children will see. And they will be born! In the next chapter of Pantanal, one of the traditions of the Leôncio family will be repeated in a moment that will certainly move the audience: José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will take his newborn granddaughter for a ride on horseback and bless her. The Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will watch everything from afar.