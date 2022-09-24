Pantanal: Zé Leôncio will go out on horseback to bless his granddaughter and Velho do Rio will celebrate the moment | come around

The children of the children, of the children, of our children will see. And they will be born! In the next chapter of Pantanal, one of the traditions of the Leôncio family will be repeated in a moment that will certainly move the audience: José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will take his newborn granddaughter for a ride on horseback and bless her. The Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will watch everything from afar.
Soon after the birth of his granddaughter, José Leôncio will soon take his horse and ask Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) to take the child to the porch of the house.
“Look what you’re going to do with her…”, Jove will ask.
“The same thing that I did to you, that your grandfather did to me and that his father did to him too…”, the cattle king will remember.
“Take it easy,” Jove will say.
“I’m going as if I had a princess…”, the now-grandfather will guarantee.
From afar, Velho do Rio will witness José Leôncio walking with Maria Leôncio Marruá on his lap. He will also celebrate the moment with beautiful sayings. As we love exclusivity, look what the script tells us:
