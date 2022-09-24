Paola Egonu is called a ‘monkey’ by a TV presenter in Italy







Paola Egonu Photo: Playback/Instagram

The cases of racism against sportsmen has been frequent in television programs in Europe. the attacker Vinicius Júnior was insulted at a roundtable on football in Spain. Now, Paola Egonuhighlight of Italian women’s volleyball teamwas called “monkey” on a channel in her country.

One of the biggest highlights of volleyball today, Paola Egonu led Italy to the title of League of Nations regarding the Brazilian Team, conquering the mark of the best player of the tournament. She is only 23 years old and is expected to reign in the volleyball worldwide for a long time.

Egonu was insulted live by a Sky journalist “You’ve talked about two great apes before, may I add a third?” “Go” “Paola Egonu” it’s unbelievable. Until when? pic.twitter.com/IXw72LsBoQ — Adrielly (@cotibosko) September 23, 2022

Cristiana Buonamanopresenter of Sky Sports, was commenting on the Italian team alongside a guest, when he called Egonu a “monkey”. “You mentioned two monkeys, but you know that I would add a third one: Egonu. Look, you, for a different or original adjective. I don’t know how to be original”, stated the journalist.

Despite his volleyball quality, his Nigerian origin and skin color made Egonu the target of prejudice during his early career. Under angry looks, contempt and offenses on the court, the player suffered from racism during her volleyball career.

“In the beginning it was very difficult. Several fans insulted me, called me names because of my color. It was a gross thing, they were adults insulting me. But even on the street, on the bus or in the subway, I hear unpleasant comments. I try to ignore it, it is natural that there are bad people”, said Egonu, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

“I’m different because I’m black and I think. The hate of homophobes and racists hurts me. Because I’m different. Because of my skin color – which is the first thing you notice -, my way of thinking and how I deal with certain issues. that there are many girls who are in the same situation as me and feel alone, they don’t see that light and never take the first step. I wonder where this hatred begins. We divide by race and don’t try to understand each other. I’m one very emotional person and that hurts”, said the athlete, before the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

WORLDWIDE

The Italian national team makes its debut at the Women’s Volleyball World Cup this Saturday, at 10 am (Brasilia time), against Cameroon. Brazil also plays on Saturday, at 15:30, against the Czech Republic.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!