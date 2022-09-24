Paradise island pays R$76,000 for those who want to live there

My people, I’m gone! The government of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, in Italy, is offering an income of about R$76 thousand so that the place can have new residents.

Having a paradisiacal setting, many are asking themselves ‘who wouldn’t want to live there, even more receiving around 15 thousand euros?’, but this one I will answer for you.

Italy suffers from a terrible population problem, which encompasses a low birth rate and an aging population, that is, they have few children and many elderly people. by many small towns that are usually left by young people and are only in the hands of the elderly population, which does not help to make the place grow.

This doesn’t just happen on the island of Sardinia, the country has several repopulation programs to attract new residents to these places.

And the island government is taking this project seriously. He set aside around 45 million euros to get

But it’s not just saying you’re going to move there that the money will fall into your account, there are some requirements that must be met. First, you must buy a house on the site, for a maximum of 30 thousand euros, being reimbursed by the government in 50% of the amount spent on the house.

Your residence must be in cities with up to 3 thousand inhabitants and solve all this bureaucratic process in up to 18 months. After that time, you will be required to take up residence in this place, that is, you must live in that city.



Until then, the notice for the project has not been published. But would you have the courage and will to embark on this madness?