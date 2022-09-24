Passenger is arrested after punching a flight attendant in the back; Look

A passenger was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after assaulting a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight departing San José del Cabo, Mexico.

The scene was recorded by other passengers and shared on social media after the incident.

A video posted on Twitter shows the moment when the flight attendant confronts the passenger in question, who appears wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt.

After warning the tourist, the flight attendant turns and walks down the aisle of the aircraft. However, the man runs towards him and punches the other man in the head from behind.

In the images, some passengers get up from their seats to stop the attacker. They tied the criminal’s hands and feet to stop him.

According to CBS, the man has been identified as Alexander. Tung ass read, 33 years old, from Westminster. He was detained after the flight landed in Los Angeles on suspicion of interfering with the work of the flight crew, considered a federal crime in the United States, according to the FBI.

Violence in the air: a friend was traveling from Cabo to LAX, when a passenger hit a flight attendant for not letting him use the first class bathroom. He was later restrained by other passengers and arrested upon touchdown. The video shot was by Barrie Livingstone pic.twitter.com/PntVqWyWs9 — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) September 22, 2022

The US broadcaster explained that the incident was caused by Alexander’s insistence on breaking traffic rules between first and economy class.

According to the authorities, shortly after the plane took off in Mexico, the tourist pestered the flight attendants with requests for coffee and behaved rudely. Then Alexander began to wander around the first-class cabin and sat down in an unoccupied seat. When a flight attendant approached and asked Alexander to return to his seat, he yelled and refused to obey, stood up and pumped his fists.

After the argument, the steward turned to walk away and report the unruly behavior to the pilot. At that moment, Alexander ran after him and punched him.

In a statement, American Airlines repudiated the episode and claimed that Alexander will never fly with the company again.

“Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. The individual involved in this incident will never be able to travel with us again, and we will work closely with law enforcement in the investigation,” the company said.