Petrobras announces REDUCTION in fuel prices once again, check the value

In this year 2022, what was most heard was how high inflation was and many products became even more expensive. Only gasoline had values ​​at the pump above R$7, a variation never seen before in Brazil. However, good news enters the horizon of the oil trade as the Petrobras announced a new reduction in fuel prices and the economy promises to please Brazilians from all corners. To learn more about it, continue reading our article below.

Petrobras announces reduction in fuel prices

As of this Tuesday (20), the Petrobras announced a substantial reduction of R$ 0.30 per liter of diesel in the total amount sold to distributors. With this, the value of the fuel will increase from the current R$ 5.19 to R$ 4.89.

The company estimates that the consumer will have a reduction of R$ 0.27 per liter sold, considering the mandatory mixture already existing between diesel and biodiesel. The last reduction in the value made by the state-owned oil company was carried out in August, when the fuel had a decrease of R$ 0.22 per liter. Namely, the new cut is the third announced so far by Petrobras.

ANP assesses further reduction

According to new research by National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) the price charged per liter of gasoline dropped 2.7%, and also reached an average of R$ 5.25 in the last weeks of August. In addition to gasoline, the regulatory agency also collected prices on other fuels, such as diesel, in which it was also possible to observe a decrease of 1.7% in the researched week, being sold for an average of R$ 7.01 per liter. . Therefore, it has also followed cheaper.

According to Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (ABICOM), in Brazil, gasoline was 7% more expensive than it should be, giving unusual signs when compared to the international market. THE Petrobras seeks to ensure that its reference prices are balanced with market values, avoiding as much as possible the interference of quotations, exchange rates and conjunctural factors.

As Brazilians love – and need – to save money, when it comes to transportation such as a car or motorcycle, lower prices for gasoline and diesel are always welcome.

Tips to save gas in 2022

It is important to remember that nowadays there are many ways to reduce your fuel costs.

Still, to make it easier, let’s select some gas saving tips in this year. These are simple steps that can make all the difference:

Up-to-date maintenance: firstly, a car that is regulated and with everything up to date can make all the difference and consume much less fuel;

Less weight in the car: avoid carrying unnecessary weight in your vehicle, especially if you live in places with uphill and downhill slopes;

Tire pressure: riding with flat tires can directly influence your vehicle’s performance;

Calm down on acceleration: when the car is stopped at the headlight, for example, avoid accelerating and consuming unnecessarily;

Constant Speed: The more you accelerate quickly, the more you will consume. Keep to the indicated and constant speed;

Air conditioning: Finally, it is important to remember that the air on can really make a lot of difference.

3 apps to save gas

Finally, it is important to remember that there are also other options to spend less.

Many people are using cell phones as a way to save money. According to users, some technologies are highlighted.

To make it easier, we selected 3 apps to save gas to make your life easier:

Fuel it up: this app is already a “classic” among drivers. Many people use the Abastece Aí application from the Ipiranga network. In addition to discounts, cashback is available. To download, go to: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gigigo.ipirangaconectcar ;

; Shell Box App: This is the option at Shell gas stations and it also has a good points system. To learn more, download the app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.raizen.acelera ;

; Premmia: finally, this is the Petrobras network application. Those who level up in the app will receive gifts and more. Meet: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.petrobras.br.ma02

