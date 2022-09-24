Petrobras (PETR4) loses BRL 30 billion in market value with global panic; is there room for more fall? – Money Times

The actions of Petrobras melted in this Friday’s session (23) amid the collapse of the Petroleum with growing evidence of a global recession.

The papers PETR4 collapsed 6.26%, losing R$ 18.6 billion, while the PETR3 fell 7%, which cost the company R$ 11 billion, according to a survey prepared by Einar Riveroof TradeMap.

That’s the biggest drop since June 17, when PETR3 dropped 7.25%.

According to Filipe Fradinho, from Empiricus Investmentsa Petrobras is touching the 61.8 retracement, just as it did on Monday.

“Losing that BRL 29.75, the next target is the BRL 28.10 region, and there you should be insured. If in a more chaotic scenario you lose this region, R$ 26.50 is the next support”, he says.

However, the analyst believes that it is difficult for the company to fall below R$ 28.10. “The fall is a realization of the strong gains that the asset has had since July”, he adds.

The paper PETR4 closed at R$ 29.94 and PETR3 at R$ 32.90.

Oil crash and Petrobras

Oil fell sharply this Friday (23), with markets negatively impacting the batch of aggressive monetary decisions by the Central Banks around the world.

Friday ends a heavy week of monetary decisions. The first of these took place on Wednesday, with the Federal Reserve increasing by 0.75 pp. the base interest rate for USA.

Yesterday, it was the turn of the Bank of England (BoEin the acronym in English) to impose an increase of 0.50 pp, making the basic interest rate of the UK reach 2.25%, the highest level in 14 years. Today, it was the turn of the Bank of Switzerland say goodbye to the 7-year negative interest paradigm.

It is worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB)just last week, opted for an increase of 0.75 pp.

