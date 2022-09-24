Player asked to leave Botafogo in 2014 for ‘not agreeing to make a soft body’, says ex-director, who tells the backstory of the quartet’s dismissal

ex-director of Botafogo, André Silva told details of the nebulous year 2014, which marked the club’s relegation to Serie B and dismissal of the quartet Edilson, bolivar, Julio Cesar and Emerson Sheik by the then president Mauricio Assumpção. The former football vice-president revealed that a player, whose name was not disclosed, asked to leave because he did not agree to go soft.

In addition, he explained the behind-the-scenes of the quartet’s dismissal.

– Unfortunately, it was all abandoned. For everyone. The club was no brainer. There he (Mauricio Assumpção) had to do (the cut). I told him that he had to have brought to the media what the guys did. He was left alone as a villain. He cut the best of the team, but there was a reason. For me, he was guilty of not taking (Vagner) Mancini out. There’s a player I like a lot, I won’t mention his name, he trusted me a lot, I had brought him to Botafogo, he calls me and says he’s going to ask to leave, because the guys were asking him to be soft. I don’t know who was asking, he didn’t tell me. But he asked to leave, because either he played right or he preferred to leave. He left, he was criticized by the fans, but he left to not participate in that. The guys started to disrespect the entire institution of the club. “Oh, you’re not paying me, I’ll drive to the locker room. They opened the gates of the corridors and went.” To the annexed camp they went by car. The wardrobe arrived with material, they said “if they don’t pay me, I’ll take the material”. How are you going to get along with players like that? There were people who went along because they were very connected, but they weren’t in that group. I’ve only spoken to one of these guys to this day, I know I wasn’t. Mauricio was wrong not to bring this up, he should have – commented André Silva, on the “Glorioso Connection” podcast.

Even without having a position at the club, André Silva made himself available and tried to contribute in the final stretch.

– I tried to help, I looked for distinguished Botafogo people to help bring their salaries up to date, we had dinner at the Jockey, Botafogo is blessed because it has great Botafogo people, really great. I’ve seen two great Botafogo people give R$ 1 million each to Botafogo on a non-refundable basis. I called to ask for money, his wife said “André, we love you, but he won’t give another R$1 to Botafogo”. Today I am ashamed. When you’re in the middle of the whirlwind, stay in that – he recalled.

– There is a game, Botafogo x Fluminense, in Brasília, I took care of the box office and the dressing room alone, I was no longer vice president, it was nothing. That day a sick deputy from Botafogo took me a milk jam from Minas Gerais, he gave it to me in a little cardboard bag. When I enter the locker room, one of these started screaming, the animal man arrived, look at the animal in the bag. The guy barely knew me. It’s crazy, I leave with the box office money, go to the hotel, line up with players and pay the guys. Look how archaic. Then the money runs out, two players are missing. I give my check to them, Tanque Ferreyra and Bolívar. A total amateurism – he continued.

The former manager believes that the biggest mistake was not having fired the coach Vagner Mancini.

– I see a situation, because then, the player has to believe in the coach, it is a completely different profession. We may not believe our bosses, we get the job done and it will flow. In the case of the player, no. You have to believe in the coach, in the project, in the game plan, in tactics. I’ve experienced that, of the coach getting the group to believe in him, after a while it’s hard to maintain. That’s where the income drops dramatically. In the case there, I saw the figure yell at a player in front of everyone else, calling out the worst names you can think of. There I saw that I was already completely lost. Any coach who had the group would be contested, because when the player likes the coach he contests it, but when he shits he lets it go. Worst of all is that the next Wednesday he put the guy out of 10. Do you think this guy will run into him? There was a problem there, Mauricio (Assumpção) wanted (Wilson) Gottardo to send Mancini away. Gottardo was between a rock and a hard place, because Mancini agreed to not receive. But it was no use, in the end they even fought. And what happened happened – he finished.