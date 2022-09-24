Presidents participate today in debate at SBT; Lula will not attend – Politics

There will be four blocks, with a total duration of about two hours. Expected finish at 8:15 pm (photo: Miguel Schincariol/AFP)

The main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will participate this Saturday (24/9) in the live debate promoted by SBT, which will take place at 6:30 pm and a pool of media vehicles formed by CNN Brasil, the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the magazine Veja, the news portal Terra and the radio Nova Brasil FM. The program will be mediated by Carlos Nascimento.

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) warned that he would not attend, unlike President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The chief executive’s calculation that, with the absence of his main adversary, he will be able to explore in a more comprehensive way the stain of corruption and the scandals involving the PT party, scratching the image of the leader in the polls of intention to vote, who will not be present to defend himself, reducing Lula’s adherence to the so-called useful vote. The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, will also accompany the current Chief Executive at the event.

Ciro Gomes (MDB), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Unio), Felipe d’vila (Novo) and Padre Kelmon (PTB) also confirmed their presence.

discussion rules

The candidate who asks is entitled to a reply; whoever responds can make the triple. In the stadium, there will be a pulpit reserved for each of the candidates invited to the debate, in accordance with the electoral legislation. The no-show of the invited candidate will be informed by the mediator at the opening of each of the blocks.

Politicians will be informed of the time elapsed in each participation by means of a stopwatch in the center of the stadium. In case of lack of respect for time, the mediator interrupts the candidate’s speech, continuing the debate.

During question, answer, rebuttal, rejoinder, comment and final consideration, the candidate who feels offended may ask to defend himself in an additional time of one minute. The request for a response to the offense will be addressed to the mediator at the moment it occurs or at the end of the speech of the candidate who uttered it.

A legal body formed by the promoters of the debate will define whether there was a citation that justifies the right of reply. It will be understood as an offense the occurrences of slander, insult or defamation. The right of reply will be exercised at any time within the block in which it was requested or at the beginning of the next one, if the request is made at the end of the block in progress.

Lula justifies absence

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) claimed that he was unable to attend the event because he participated in previously scheduled rallies in So Paulo. He also claimed delay in confirming the press vehicle pool to miss the debate. However, the SBT stated, in a note, that the PT campaign was informed about the date of the debate still in March.

On the 29th (Thursday), TV Globo will also hold a debate among candidates for the Planalto. The presence of the participating presidential candidates is still to be confirmed.