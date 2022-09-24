Prince Harry refuses to have dinner with King Charles III after Meghan is banned from joining the royal family – News

Prince Harry, 38, refused to have dinner with King Charles III and Prince William at Balmoral after Meghan Markle was banned from joining the royal family the day the Queen died.

Harry insisted that his wife be there on 8 September, but the British monarch called to say it was “not appropriate”.

Meghan’s husband then missed a flight to Scotland with William and uncles Andrew and Edward, and was instructed to make his own travel arrangements.





A source told The Sun: “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and ‘rowing’ against her family that he missed his flight.”

The prince ended up landing in Aberdeen without Meghan at 6:35 pm local time, minutes after the queen’s death was announced to the world.

When he was taken to Balmoral 90 minutes later, he refused to dine at Birkhall, Charles III’s home on the estate, with the new king, queen consort, Camilla, and William.





Sources say the prince still regretted the situation with Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Wessex, as well as Prince Andrew.

“Charles has an open invitation for Harry to have dinner with him whenever he is in the country. But he was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother,” the source said. “It was a great contempt. And he left Balmoral at the first opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London.”

At 8:00 am the next day, Harry was seen being taken to a British Airways jet which departed for Heathrow at 9:45 am. He then reunited with Meghan at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Despite dinner’s scorn, William asked Harry and Meghan to walk with him and Kate to see flowers at Windsor Castle on September 10.

Charles III also made concessions and allowed his son to wear a uniform to a vigil with the Queen’s seven other grandchildren at Westminster Hall.

Harry and Meghan flew to California last Tuesday (20), 24 hours after Elizabeth II’s funeral.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Celso Fonseca



