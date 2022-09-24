Producers want 007’s re-commitment to the franchise; check out!

The current producers of the franchise “007“, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, are looking for the next interpreter for the secret spy James Bond.

Currently, the search is not being relatively easy, after all there is the demand with which the next actor or actress will definitely have to be committed to continue with the franchise for the long term.

The latest film in the “007” franchise was released in October last year, being delayed by the setbacks of the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie “No Time to Die” featured final development for Daniel Craig, as his version of the spy was killed off at the end of the plot.

This has happened a few times before, with the other versions of the character, leaving room for the spy to suffer a fresh start. After Craig’s departure, there is a lot of speculation about who will be the person to bring the next 007 to life.

At the beginning of 2022, producer Broccoli revealed that they are taking some time to make this extremely important decision, in addition to being attentive to the necessary care of the lineup.

It was also revealed by one of the producers that the 26th film should be a reinvention for the entire franchise. The castings for the new film are already in process, even with the producers having to evaluate the suitors to assume the codename of 007, in addition to having to meet some requirements.

On the franchise’s 60th anniversary, an interview was given to Variety in which new information was released. According to one of those responsible, it is necessary that the person chosen to take on this new project is fully committed to a long-term role for the role.

In speech, Barbara Broccoli comments:

“The thing is, it will take a few years. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10, 12 year commitment. […] Not everyone wants to do this. It was quite difficult to get [Daniel Craig para fazer].”

Thinking about it, it is worth considering that a period of more than a decade is in fact a lot of time involved in the same project. If we evaluate how the industry works today, we have Marvel Studios as a reference to retain its actors for many years to come.

Looking back on James Bond’s entire trajectory, it’s not hard to think that this could happen; even so, just find the right person and determined to take on the new legacy and enter the history of the iconic movie franchise.

Several stars who have already played the role had a period of more than a decade, as is the case of Daniel Craig himself, who stayed as 007 over 15 years.

In short, we will have to wait for the future casting for the role, as there will certainly come someone who is starting their career today or who has given a strong enough performance. Keep an eye!