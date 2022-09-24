Protester Sets Arm On Fire Hours Before Federer Plays Laver Cup | sneakers

The match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman, in the Laver Cup, was interrupted for a few minutes, this Friday (23), after a protester invaded the court at the O2 Arena, in London, and set fire to his arm. It is not yet possible to confirm the reason for the protest, but the shirt in which the young man was wearing said End UK Private Jets (“End private jets in the United Kingdom”, in Portuguese). He would be part of a group in which he claims that “carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide”.