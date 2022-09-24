Protester Sets Arm On Fire Hours Before Federer Plays Laver Cup | sneakers

The match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman, in the Laver Cup, was interrupted for a few minutes, this Friday (23), after a protester invaded the court at the O2 Arena, in London, and set fire to his arm. It is not yet possible to confirm the reason for the protest, but the shirt in which the young man was wearing said End UK Private Jets (“End private jets in the United Kingdom”, in Portuguese). He would be part of a group in which he claims that “carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide”.
Protester sets his own arm on fire at the Laver Cup — Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
Event security acted quickly to put out the fire and remove the protester from the court. After a quick review of the floor to see if there was any damage from the fire’s flames, the game resumed. Tsitsipas won the match 2-0 (6/2 and 6/)1 to give Team Europe a 2-0 lead over Rest of the World in the competition after Casper Ruud had defeated Jack Sock 2-1 (6 /4, 5/7 and 10/7).
Laver Cup 2022 has protester with fire – Photo: Reuters
Protest during the Laver Cup — Photo: Reuters
Also this Friday (23), Roger Federer enters the court at the O2 Arena alongside Rafael Nadal to bid farewell to tennis. The match against the North Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe is scheduled to start at 16:30 (GMT).
Roger Federer announces retirement at 41