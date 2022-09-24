Protests in Iran: Death toll in demonstrations over Mahsa Amini rises to 35 | World

At least 35 people have already been killed in Iran in protests over the case of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was arrested by the country’s customs police for not wearing a veil as authorities consider correct.

Mahsa was pronounced dead on the 16th of this month, three days after her arrest.

On Saturday (24), Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the country must “decisively deal with those who oppose the security and tranquility of the country”, according to Iranian state media.

Raisi’s comments came in a condolence call to the family of a security officer who was stabbed to death last week during a demonstration, Reuters news agency reported.

2 of 7 Pro-Iran government rally in Tehran on September 23, 2022 — Photo: Majid Asgaripour/Wana/Reuters Rally in favor of the government of Iran in Tehran, on September 23, 2022 — Photo: Majid Asgaripour/Wana/Reuters

On Friday, state-organized rallies took place in several Iranian cities to fight anti-government protests, and the army vowed to tackle “the enemies” behind the unrest.

Start of demonstrations

Protests erupted in northwest Iran a week ago at the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after slipping into a coma following her arrest by customs police.

Her death has reignited anger over issues such as restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran, strict dress codes for women and an economy that has suffered from sanctions.

Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils. According to Reuter, some publicly cut their hair as angry mobs clamored for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

3 of 7 In Iran, women flee police during protest. — Photo: Associated Press In Iran, women flee the police during a protest. — Photo: Associated Press

The protests are the biggest to sweep the country since the 2019 fuel price demonstrations, when around 1,500 people were killed in a crackdown on protesters. It was the bloodiest confrontation in the history of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday that 739 protesters were arrested in the northern Caspian province of Gilan.

The activist’s Twitter account 1500tasvir, who has 125,000 followers, said communication channels with the northwestern city of Oshnavih had been cut and landlines had been disrupted.

Oshnavih was one of several cities in northwest Iran, home to most of the country’s 10 million Kurds, who staged a strike on Friday. Kurdish rights group Hengaw posted a video showing protesters in control of parts of the city on Friday.

4 of 7 Protests against the death of young Mahsa Amini in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on 21 September. — Photo: Reuters Protests against the death of young Mahsa Amini in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on 21 September. — Photo: Reuters

5 of 7 Act in the capital Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. — Photo: Reuters Act in the capital Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. — Photo: Reuters

6 of 7 In Istanbul, Turkey, women also protested against the death of Mahsa Amini. — Photo: Reuters In Istanbul, Turkey, women also protested against the death of Mahsa Amini. — Photo: Reuters