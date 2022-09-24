Putin replaces general in charge of logistics and orders 10 years in prison for soldier who refuses to fight | Ukraine and Russia

Russia announced on Saturday (24) the replacement of its highest military commander for logistical issues. In addition, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that toughens the penalty for soldiers who refuse to fight (see below). The announcements coincide with a difficult time for Moscow in its bid to invade Ukraine.
“General Dmitri Bulgakov has been relieved of his duties as deputy defense minister,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Bulgakov will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, who headed the National Defense Control Center and, from now on, assumes as “responsible for the material and technical supply of the Armed Forces”.
Russian soldiers in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 12, 2022 — Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
The new law signed by Putin on Saturday says Russian soldiers who refuse to fight, defect, disobey or surrender to the enemy can now face imprisonment of up to 10 years, the AFP news agency reported.
The law had already been passed by the Houses of Parliament during the week.
Protesters arrested in Russia in protests against Putin’s speech
Last Wednesday (21), the Russian president announced the call of about 300,000 reservists to fight on the fronts, in reaction to the blitz of Ukrainian forces that recovered important territories in the east of the country.
The Kremlin’s decision was the cause of internal demonstrations, which were repressed with thousands of arrests. Demand for flights abroad has also increased considerably, as has a long line of cars on the Russian-Georgia border. According to information from the British newspaper “The Guardian”, the wait to complete the crossing could last up to 20 hours.
During the speech in which he mobilized his troops, Putin also waved at the possibility of using Russian nuclear weapons.
Vladimir Putin, during a speech in which he announced the call-up of 300,000 reservists, on September 21, 2022. — Photo: Reuters
“This is not a bluff,” he declared. “Several high-ranking representatives of NATO countries talk about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia. They even talk about the nuclear threat. even more modern than those of NATO countries.”
Russian protester is arrested for protests against the invasion of Ukraine – Photo: Denis Kaminev/Reuters
Who is Mikhail Mizintsev?
Russian General MIkhail Mizintsev during an event in 2019 — Photo: CC BY 4.0/WikiCommons
Dubbed the butcher of Mariupol by Western media, the 60-year-old Mizintsev held several high-ranking posts in the General Staff during his military career.
He is the target of Western sanctions for his role in the siege of Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine conquered in May by Russian troops.
According to the British portal “Independent”, his career was leveraged by his roles in operations in Syria. He was said to have been one of the organizers of the “Battle of Aleppo”, an extensive fighting that lasted from 2012 to 2016 and left more than 30,000 dead, according to data from the Syrian documentation center.
Destroyed region of Kharkiv city on September 24, 2022 — Photo: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP