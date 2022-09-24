R$ 25 billion still await owners; You are one of them?

The period for consultation and redemption of values ​​related to PIS/Pasep quotas. About 10.6 million people can withdraw a total amount of BRL 24.6 billionaccording to information from Caixa Econômica Federal.

Read more: Had your FGTS stolen? 3 things you should do right away

To receive, the worker must have worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. The amount of the redemption depends on the time of professional activity and the wages received in the period, but the average is R$ 2,300 per person.

History of PIS/Pasep quotas

In 2020, a provisional measure ended the PIS/PASEP Fund and transferred its assets to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). All linked accounts also changed their link and the withdrawal of resources was authorized. Now, those who still have a balance available because they stopped redeeming at the time can withdraw the money.

consultation and withdrawal

As the resources migrated to the FGTS, the consultation can be done in the Guarantee Fund application. It is also possible to find out about the values ​​in person at Caixa branches.

In the FGTS app itself, the quota holder or his heir (if the worker has died) must inform a bank account to receive the amount. The transfer is free.

For amounts of up to R$3,000, redemption can be made with the Social Card at Caixa’s lottery units and self-service terminals. In the event of the beneficiary’s death, your dependent can request the money in the “PIS/PASEP – Death of the Worker” option of the application itself.