R$ 356 MI come into play, Flamengo closes an agreement with the base jewel and values ​​​​surpass those of Vini Jr.

After qualifying for the finals of both the Libertadores da América, passing through Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina, and the Copa do Brasil, eliminating São Paulo, Flamengo is currently experiencing an inconstant moment in the Brazilian Championship: it has only one victory in the last five rounds, with one defeat and three draws. The sequence caused the team to drop to fourth place, with 45 points.

Amid the ups and downs, Flamengo has some questions in the squad. That’s because the team led by Dorival Júnior had players called up for Data FIFA, such as striker Pedro, and has important injuries among the holders. With this, there is an expectation that some of the youngest will receive opportunities, and even youngsters from the club’s base will rise to the professional level.

One of the cases is that of the young striker Weverton. With three professional matches so far, the 19-year-old has a renewed contract with the Rio de Janeiro squad. This Tuesday (23), Flamengo confirmed the outcome of the negotiation and continued with its policy of keeping its main base jewels at the club. With the new bond, the striker must remain until 2024 in the Rio de Janeiro team.

After the negotiation, Werton’s release clause was set at 70 million euros, around R$356 million at the current price. For comparison, Vinícius Júnior, one of the great stars of the Flamengo base in recent years, left Rio de Janeiro when he went to Real Madrid for R$ 45 million euros, the same price the Merengues paid, for example, for Rodrygo, ex-Saints.