R$ 5.00 banknote can be sold for up to R$ 300.00: see how!

The return of the World Cup sticker album lit the flames of many “collectors”, professional or not. The good news is that there are areas that can still earn you extra money.

For example, numismatists, specialists in coins and banknotes, are managing to shake up this market. Next, for example, let’s talk about a banknote of R$ 5 which can be sold for a good value. Understand!

How to recognize a rare note?

First, it is important to remember that the world of collectors and specialists in banknotes or coins is like any other.

In other words, it is necessary to meet other experts and learn little by little.

That is, there is no formula for recognize a rare note or coin. In general, some features are important:

Printing/creation time: the oldest is not always the most valuable, but it can be a good indicator;

Conservation;

Number of items printed: this is perhaps the most important. It is always interesting to know how this item was made available at the time it was created.

Rare $5 note

Nowadays there are some options that are more recognized and others that are harder to find.

For example, much is said about coin of R$ 0.05 CENTAVS can be worth up to 800 times its value or give BRL 1.00 coin from the Olympics being sold for BRL 9 THOUSAND.

However, the demand for paper notes has also greatly increased. Among them, there is a rare R$ 5 banknote that many amateur collectors are going after.

And what is this rare R$5 note like? The features are as follows:

Series starting with the letters CJ;

The signature is by Minister Henrique Meirelles;

Signature also of the president of the Central Bank Alexandre Tombini;

This note had approximately 400 thousand units only, so it is a $5 bill worth $300 nowadays.

How to sell a rare coin or note?

Finally, if you’re shopping for this type of item or have a rarity at home, be on the lookout.

There are different ways to sell rare notes and banknotes. The fastest and most accessible is through shopping and sales sites:

OLX;

Free market; between others.

Finally, another option is to go to the Brazilian Numismatic Society (SNB) website and check the available ads and stores:

http://www.snb.org.br/portal/anunciantes-capa.htm

