Race against time to save beached whales in Australia

posted on 9/23/2022 10:03 am / updated on 9/23/2022 10:12 am



(credit: Glenn NICHOLLS / AFP)

Ocean Beach, Australia- Australian rescue teams worked on Friday (23/9) to try to save the last pilot whales stranded on a beach in Tasmania, where more than 200 animals have died this week.

Fewer than 10 cetaceans remain alive on Ocean Beach, local officials said.

“The priority remains the rescue and release of the remaining animals,” said Brendon Clark, director of the Tasmanian Department of Parks and Wildlife.

Three cetaceans have not yet been rescued because they are too far from the coast and due to difficult tidal conditions, he explained.

More than 30 whales were released on Thursday, but some were stranded on Ocean Beach again.

On Wednesday, nearly 230 pilot whales were found on the beach, and since then, rescuers and residents have been working to try to save the mammals.

Macquarie Harbour, region of the phenomenon, was the scene two years ago of the stranding of nearly 500 pilot whales, the largest ever recorded in the country. More than 300 died despite efforts to rescue them in Tasmania’s glacial waters.

The reason for the stranding is unknown.

Scientists suggest the phenomenon could be caused by animals that lost their way after foraging for food near the coast.

Pilot whales, which can reach six meters, are very sociable and tend to follow their group mates when they get into danger.

Sometimes this happens when elderly, sick or injured whales swim to shore and other members of the group follow in an attempt to respond to distress signals from the stranded whale.