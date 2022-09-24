Rafaella Justus shows beautiful 15th birthday party and surprises

The daughter of Tici Pinheiro and Roberto Justus, Rafaella Justus, appeared at a luxurious birthday party

The girl Rafaella Justus surprised by showing a party beyond luxurious! She is the presenter’s daughter Ticiane Pinheiro with the businessman Roberto Justus. They were married for seven years and announced their separation in 2013. Rafinha is the only fruit of the union, but the celebrities have more children from other relationships.

This Thursday (22), Rafa Justus celebrated a very special date. It turns out that one of her friends turned 15 years old. Therefore, Pietra Quintela won a beautiful debutante ball. The teenager became known on the small screen when playing Lorena, in the soap opera “As Aventuras de Poliana”, shown on SBT.

She is the daughter of businesswoman Deborah Quintela and former singer Marcos Quintelawhich was part of the boy band Domino. The child actress is still the goddaughter of Ticiane Pinheiro and Roberto Justus. The birthday girl received a party from her parents, organized by a scenographer who was in demand among the artists. The decor included many flower arrangements and a lighting project to make everything look like a club!

Rafaella Justus was one of Pietra’s guests and came up with a beautiful look. The girl opted for a short, one-shouldered dress. The silver piece was covered in sequins ensuring a lot of shine when dancing. The daughter of Tici and Justus posed with her friends for photos and enjoyed the beautiful night!

“Recharging the energies for Pedro Sampaio”, wrote Rafa Justus showing all his excitement for the main attraction of the party. Hours later, she posted a new photo and said: “Good night to the late night guys / club”, indicating that she only got home very late at night.

But, in addition to the fun, the moment was marked by a lot of emotion. Both Ticiane Pinheiro and Rafaella Justus they were very emotional when the debutante did her official dance. Pietra chose the song “Perfect”, by Ed Sheeran, and presented a rehearsed choreography with his two brothers Luca and Caio. Some guests caught Tici and Rafa wiping tears while watching her.

